WWE News: Triple H reacts to NXT moving to the USA Network

Triple H with the NXT Championship.

WWE Chief Operating Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has said he is "proud" of the NXT brand after it was announced to be moving to the USA Network later this year.

NXT's Origins

NXT was originally launched in 2010, replacing the company's ECW brand, and aimed to create the company's next break-out star.

After five series of a reality-show format in which rookies competed to get a WWE contract, NXT was revamped and relaunched in 2012, as the company's developmental system, replacing Florida Championship Wrestling.

Since the relaunch, several top stars in WWE have come from NXT, including current Universal Champion Seth Rollins, who was the very first NXT Champion.

Many of WWE's current champions got their big breaks in WWE as part of the yellow brand, including Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and current 24/7 Champion Elias.

The success of the brand has also led to the creation of NXT UK, which focuses to produce the next brand of WWE Superstars in the United Kingdom.

The Move

A statement given by WWE confirmed the rumored move of the developmental brand to the USA Network, stating:

"Following NXT's growth in popularity, its weekly Wednesday night show will expand its reach and now air LIVE on USA Network at 8/7C starting September 18.

The new two-hour NXT weekly show will also be available on demand on WWE Network every Thursday night beginning at 8/7C. NXT TakeOver events will continue to stream live exclusively on the WWE Network."

In a tweet by the 14-time WWE World Champion, Triple H said he was proud of the brand that he has worked with closely since the relaunch, and proud of everyone who has been a part of the brand.

Can’t describe this announcement in any other word than PROUD.

Proud of everyone involved from day one.

Proud you’ve let your voice be heard and carried the banner of this brand.

Proud you’ve loudly & clearly said #WeAreNXT.



And I’m proud to say, we’re just getting started. https://t.co/GAF34LZGeT — Triple H (@TripleH) August 20, 2019

The new two-hour NXT will launch on the USA Network starting from September 18th, though there is no information on what this means for the show's broadcast rights internationally.