WWE News: Triple H receives surprising new tag team partner at WWE Tokyo event

Triple H rarely competes in untelevised matches

What's the story?

Triple H joined forces with Shinsuke Nakamura to defeat Robert Roode and Samoa Joe in a tag team match at a WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan.

In case you didn't know…

Following his match against Randy Orton at WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7, it was announced that Triple H would team up with AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to face Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Samoa Joe at WWE’s live event in Tokyo on June 28.

“The Game” picked up the victory for his team, pinning Corbin after a Pedigree, while Shinsuke Nakamura went on to headline the show against Universal champion Seth Rollins.

The main event, which Rollins won, was widely praised by people on social media, with Becky Lynch even getting involved.

The heart of the matter

One day on from the first Tokyo show, WWE held another event in the city on June 29.

This time, with AJ Styles involved in a separate tag team match to fellow Club members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Triple H found himself a new tag team partner in Shinsuke Nakamura.

Unlike the previous night, where HHH pinned Baron Corbin, Nakamura picked up the win for his team against Robert Roode and Samoa Joe when he covered Roode for the 1-2-3 following a Kinshasa.

What's next?

Judging by the interaction between the two men on the June 25 episode of SmackDown Live, it looks as though Shinsuke Nakamura is being lined up as the next challenger for Finn Balor’s Intercontinental Championship.

Triple H, meanwhile, is without a meaningful storyline or rivalry on WWE television right now, so expect to see him compete in more showcase matches like this for the rest of 2019.