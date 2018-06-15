Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Triple H responds to Bobby Roode's claim about a new performance center

Is there a new Performance Center coming our way?

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News 15 Jun 2018, 10:08 IST
938

Is a new Performance Center in the works?
What's the story?

Not long ago, RAW superstar Bobby Roode revealed that WWE was planning to build a new Performance Center during an interview. According to him, WWE was planning on constructing an even larger facility.

Triple H shot down these rumors during a recent conference call to promote NXT TakeOver: Chicago II. He said that while Bobby Roode is always glorious, he's not always accurate.

In case you didn't know...

NXT is the third WWE brand, which often serves as developmental but has become a fan favorite WWE property because of the high quality and caliber of wrestling it's known for. It is spearheaded by Triple H whose approach is fresher than that the booking on the main roster. Bobby Roode is a former NXT Champion.

The WWE Performance Center is a training facility in Orlando where superstars learn both in-ring and promo skills. It is an expansive facility where up to 70 aspiring WWE superstars train at any given time.

The heart of the matter

Triple H made light of Bobby Roode's claim when asked the question:

The thing with Bobby Roode is all of Bobby Roode's information is glorious. It's just not accurate always. We have no current plans for a larger facility that is in the works, but it's constantly something we're looking at.

According to Triple H, he has constantly thought about expanding the Performance Center so as to not be stagnant. At the same time, nothing has been done in this regard. He also called the Performance Center the real heart of everything they did in WWE. This is because it was the facility constantly churning out talent.

What's next?

Bobby Roode is one of the contestants at Money in the Bank this weekend. As of right now, he's probably one of the underdogs. It remains to be seen if he can pull off an upset.

Would you like to see Bobby Roode emerge victorious at Money in the Bank?

WWE Performance Center Triple H Bobby roode
