WWE News: Triple H's return to the ring announced

Get set to watch The Game live in action on Friday, March 10th.

Triple H returns to the Ring on Friday, March 10th.

What’s the story?

After months of conjecture about when Triple H will finally return to the ring, ewrestlingews.com reports that he is set to fight at a live event in Buffalo on March 10th followed by another in Toronto on March 11th. The Key Bank Centre in Buffalo made the announcement on their official Twitter account.

BREAKING NEWS! See TRIPLE H live at KeyBank Center on Friday, March 10th when WWE LIVE ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA comes to Buffalo!! #WWEBUFFALO pic.twitter.com/HCWMLD7uBm — KeyBank Center (@KeyBankCtr) February 26, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The last time Triple H fought live on television was at Wrestlemania 32 when he faced Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship. Ever since he lost out on the title last April, he has returned to the ring only to interfere in the Fatal Four-Way between Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Big Cass and Roman Reigns to hand Owens the new Raw Universal Championship.

In spite of being goaded by Seth Rollins for months, The Game has strictly stayed away from any in-ring action barring a couple of appearances at live events. News of his involvement in Buffalo and Toronto is truly an unexpected turn of events.

The heart of the matter

After being such a prominent figure as part of The Authority, Triple H has all but disappeared from Raw in the past one year, limiting himself to his work with NXT, the Cruiserweight Classic and the UK Championship.

The Cerebral Assassin teased the WWE universe with an in-ring return against Seth Rollins post-Royal Rumble but turned the tables on fans and Rollins by involving Samoa Joe in the feud instead.

What’s next ?

Triple H isn’t the only one making a return to the ring in March; Finn Balor is also expected to fight at the live event in Toronto. Their addition to the event could mean they are being given the time to settle in before making potential their appearance at the grandest stage of them all, Wrestlemania 33.

Spotskeeda’s take

The WWE sold its fans short when Triple H backed away from a fight with Seth Rollins and brought on Samoa Joe himself. While his addition to the roster is great for the brand, the WWE universe didn’t get exactly what they wanted, which was to see Triple H return to action. Fans will be hoping his return at the live event is just the beginning of things to come.