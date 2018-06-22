WWE News: Triple H reveals if John Cena will wrestle in NXT

John Cena in NXT? Is that even possible?

Can you imagine John Cena wrestling in NXT?

What's the story?

NXT is the hottest brand in sports entertainment currently. So much so, that superstars from RAW and SmackDown Live sometimes make appearances in the brand they helped build during their time in developmental.

Give Me Sport asked Triple H if he would be open to John Cena working in NXT, and Triple H replied saying that he is open to the idea if Cena approached him with the idea of participating in an NXT TakeOver. I thank WrestleZone for the update.

In case you didn't know...

Triple H is the brains behind NXT. The brand has taken the world of wrestling by storm because it is a fresh departure from the booking in the main roster and the quality of wrestling is often quite exceptional.

The Revival and Tyler Breeze recently made appearances for NXT. So could John Cena possibly join the party too?

The heart of the matter

Triple H jokingly replied to the question by saying that he wouldn't be able to afford John Cena on NXT's budget. He went on to say that he was open to the idea of Cena wrestling for NXT, if Cena approached him.

He joked that he would be open to the idea if Cena agreed to take a pay cut and work the event. Shawn Michaels, who was part of the interview too chimed in and said Cena would work an NXT event for free.

What's next?

John Cena has not been seen since he took on Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. He was victorious in that encounter after what was a very entertaining match. Since then, Cena has been very vocal about being a fan of NXT Superstar, The Velveteen Dream after watching the man work!

