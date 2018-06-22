Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Triple H reveals if John Cena will wrestle in NXT

John Cena in NXT? Is that even possible?

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News 22 Jun 2018, 13:15 IST
1.19K

Can you imagine John Cena wrestling in NXT?
Can you imagine John Cena wrestling in NXT?

What's the story?

NXT is the hottest brand in sports entertainment currently. So much so, that superstars from RAW and SmackDown Live sometimes make appearances in the brand they helped build during their time in developmental.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Give Me Sport asked Triple H if he would be open to John Cena working in NXT, and Triple H replied saying that he is open to the idea if Cena approached him with the idea of participating in an NXT TakeOver. I thank WrestleZone for the update.

In case you didn't know...

Triple H is the brains behind NXT. The brand has taken the world of wrestling by storm because it is a fresh departure from the booking in the main roster and the quality of wrestling is often quite exceptional.

The Revival and Tyler Breeze recently made appearances for NXT. So could John Cena possibly join the party too?

The heart of the matter

Triple H jokingly replied to the question by saying that he wouldn't be able to afford John Cena on NXT's budget. He went on to say that he was open to the idea of Cena wrestling for NXT, if Cena approached him.

He joked that he would be open to the idea if Cena agreed to take a pay cut and work the event. Shawn Michaels, who was part of the interview too chimed in and said Cena would work an NXT event for free.

What's next?

John Cena has not been seen since he took on Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. He was victorious in that encounter after what was a very entertaining match. Since then, Cena has been very vocal about being a fan of NXT Superstar, The Velveteen Dream after watching the man work!

Do you want to see John Cena take on The Velveteen Dream in NXT? Let us know in the comments below.


WWE NXT John Cena Triple H
WWE News: Triple H and Shawn Michaels open up on John...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H reveals plans to make NXT a global...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena has some high praises for a certain...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena discusses NXT's Velveteen Dream and...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H unveils NXT North American...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H comments on The Velveteen Dream's...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H gives his take on the most improved...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H says NXT's biggest "flaw" is actually...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: John Cena's "Chosen one" set to move up...
RELATED STORY
Grading the Top 10 NXT Call Ups 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us