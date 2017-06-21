WWE News: Triple H reveals which current star is the future of the WWE

Here's who Triple H feels is the future of the WWE.

Triple H calls Seth Rollins the current and the future of WWE

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Triple H revealed which current WWE Superstar, he feels, is the future of the WWE.

Triple H has said that Seth Rollins is the current and the future of WWE, besides emphasising that it’s been gratifying in a lot of ways to watch The Architect develop in the WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

Seth Rollins, whose real name is Colby Lopez, performed in the WWE’s developmental territories since 2010, but would truly break through into the big leagues after his main roster debut as part of The Shield in 2012.

The 31-year-old is now one of the company’s top stars, having won the Tag Team titles, United States Championship, the Money In The Bank match (2014) as well as the WWE World Heavyweight title.

The heart of the matter

Triple H came up short against Seth Rollins in their match at Wrestlemania 33 in April of this year, nevertheless, the King of Kings showed his appreciation toward Rollins.

The Cerebral Assassin asserted that competing at Wrestlemania 33 with his wife by his side, not to mention his opponent being Rollins, was a true bonus, and one of the highlights of his career.

Triple H and Rollins faced off against each other at WrestleMania 33

Triple H said, “To stand in the ring with a guy as talented as Seth Rollins is, who’s kind of the current and the future of WWE in many ways, it’s hard to describe how that feels. For me knowing that I was there as he was coming into the WWE, seeing his development in the Shield, being there for a lot of it and seeing him come all the way to where he is now, it’s very gratifying in a lot of ways.”

What’s next?

Triple H presently serves as the Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative, and has been off of WWE’s main roster TV programming since Mania.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins is now booked in a feud with Bray Wyatt, with their rivalry likely culminating at Great Balls of Fire on July 9th.

Author’s take

I’ve got to agree with Triple H here, that Rollins truly does have the potential to be the company’s top star, for a long time.

Let’s face it, not many athletes can come back after a horrific injury, like the one Seth suffered, with his knee blown out. Here’s hoping the WWE features his rivalry against Wyatt prominently on RAW, in the lead-up to Great Balls of Fire.