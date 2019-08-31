WWE News: Triple H reveals why Jordan Devlin isn't challenging Walter at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff

Walter and Jordan Devlin have had a lengthy rivalry

This Saturday, 31 August, WWE's very first pay-per-view event in Wales takes place in the form of NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff with a main event match of Walter defending the WWE United Kingdom Championship against the inaugural winner Tyler Bate.

Ahead of the monumental event, I had the chance to ask Triple H about TakeOver and, more specifically, NXT UK's weekly programming - asking if NXT UK may follow NXT onto broadcast television at some point.

Meanwhile, the delegate from the Irish Mirror asked why Jordan Devlin wasn't the challenger for Walter's title, with the pair having had a major, lengthy rivalry in Ireland's independent scene for the past year and change.

I want to see the best face the best. For me, styles make fights, it's what makes them great. When I think about the NXT UK brand, clearly Jordan Devlin comes to mind as one of the top of the top, and clearly Walter comes to mind - obviously as the NXT UK Champion as he is now, and is very clearly one of the best, if not the best.

Do I want to see them get into it? Yeah.

The thing people need to keep in mind, as hot as that was locally, Jordan is a different performer today than he was a year ago and a year before that.

His transformation and what he has done on the NXT UK brand with the people and support around him - he is a sponge, he is a whole different performer.

The guy I saw before was good with a lot of potential. The guy I see now is a star on a global level.

Do I want to see that? Yeah. When you do see that in NXT UK, it'll be like nothing you've ever seen before.

I can look at this roster and say how deep it is, and I mean that. Even everyone who has had potential has lived up to it so far.

You can catch NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff this weekend at 7 pm BST, and NXT UK weekly on the WWE Network at 8 pm BST.

