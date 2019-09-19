WWE News: Triple H says injured Superstar is very close to return

Triple H

Tonight, WWE NXT made its big move to the USA Network, and Triple H held a media call to talk about a variety of topics concerning the brand and its immediate future. The Game stated that Tommaso Ciampa, who has been out of action for a while now, is very close to being cleared to return.

Ciampa's sabbatical

After being a NXT mainstay for a long time, Ciampa debuted on Monday Night RAW earlier this year, alongside Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black, and Ricochet. Soon after, Dave Meltzer reported that Ciampa had suffered an injury and needed neck surgery. WWE later confirmed the same and Meltzer revealed that WWE canceled a main roster feud between Ciampa and Gargano due to the former's injury. On the March 13, 2019 tapings of NXT, Ciampa vacated the NXT title. His reign lasted 237 days. Back in July, it was reported that Ciampa could make his return by mid-August, but nothing came of it. Ciampa talked with Sports Illustrated regarding his return, and made it clear that he will make his return to NXT, not Monday Night RAW or SmackDown Live.

"I don’t know if people think I’m going to RAW or SmackDown, but here’s a spoiler, I’m not. I’m going to NXT. If someone tells me anything else, I’m answering them with a no. I bleed black and gold. NXT is home. And I have unfinished business there."

Triple H gives an update on Ciampa's return

During the NXT on USA media call, Triple H gave a major update on Ciampa's eventual return. He said that Ciampa is very close to being cleared to return.

