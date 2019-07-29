WWE Rumor: Tommaso Ciampa's return date revealed

Tommaso Ciampa

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa could return to the ring in mid-August, as confirmed by an internal WWE inactive list, which was recently obtained by Fighftul.

In case you didn’t know...

The former NXT Champion has been out of action since the 20th of February when he picked up a serious injury. He is expected to return from Anterior Cervical Fusion surgery next month and that could be a huge boost for the company.

The Superstar was slowly heading towards a main-roster switch when he picked up this injury, which has kept him out of action for more than 5 months and is now expected to make a comeback soon.

The heart of the matter

With that being said, the fans were keen to know when one of their favourite performers would return to the ring. He was set to take on Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver, New York during the WrestleMania weekend, but was forced to relinquish his championship at that point of time.

The recent rumours now suggest that some details have been leaked by Fightful, though there is no guarantee as these are mere rumours. He is reportedly set to make a return to the ring by mid-August.

Even the Superstar himself Tweeted out something positive recently saying, “I went tanning for the first time since neck surgery. I used a laydown bed. I didn’t need to stack towels, felt zero discomforts, and did not lose feeling in my hands. Round of applause.”

What next?

Well, Ciampa’s return could see him go back to chase the NXT title that he “never lost” or get a role in the main-roster, as the management looks for a new face. The WWE has been trying to improve their ratings in recent times and bringing one of their best heels to the roster could be a huge boost for either the Red or the Blue brand.