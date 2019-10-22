WWE News: Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Johnny Gargano continue to tease a DIY vs DX match

DIY vs DX in WWE 2K20

WWE recently uploaded a tag team match simulation featuring DIY and D-Generation X on their social media channels to promote the upcoming WWE 2K20 game. WWE Chief Operating Officer, Triple H, took to Twitter to reflect on the scenario and in the process, teased an actual encounter between the two teams.

Johnny Gargano wasted no time in getting back at Triple H and invited the legendary tag team to come out of retirement to face the former NXT Tag Team Champions.

The only place you can watch DIY take on DX ... for now. #WeAreNXT @WWENXT https://t.co/a6AlxlEOAY — Triple H (@TripleH) October 21, 2019

Hey.. I'd just like to reiterate that a video game brought Rocky Balboa out of retirement for a dream match.. so let's keep the pressure on em', @WWEgames.#DIYvsDX https://t.co/kqG0Cpt5fD — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) October 21, 2019

DIY vs DX

Events like WrestleMania, Crown Jewel, Super ShowDown have often featured several WWE legends returning to in-ring competition for one night. One such incident includes WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels coming out of retirement after eight years at last year's WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view to team up with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane.

Scenarios like this make the WWE Universe believe that a match between DIY and DX can't be ruled out so easily. However, all these Twitter exchanges can be nothing but a promotional tactic for the soon-to-be-released WWE 2K20 game.

How it all started?

Before the premiere of SmackDown on their network, Triple H was interviewed by Fox and he was asked about his dream opponents from NXT. To this, The King of Kings selected the former NXT Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, as his desired opponents from the Black and Gold brand. Gargano not only responded to that challenge in affirmative but also asked D-Generation X - Triple H and Shawn Michaels - to wrestle him and Ciampa, team DIY.

Thus began the buildup to this dream tag team match and WWE 2K20 just provided the fans with a simulation of this epic encounter. Like DX prevailed over DIY in the game, will the same happen when they face each other in reality? Let's hope we will get that answer soon.

