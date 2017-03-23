WWE News: Triple H talks about the biggest factor that he looks for in WWE talent

In a recent interview with ESPN, Triple H talked about the key factor in finding new WWE talent.

WWE COO Triple H address the media

What’s the story?

Triple H discussed a myriad of topics during an appearance on ESPN’s debate show, First Take. One of the biggest talking points that came out of the show was The Game’s approach to scouting talent; he said that charisma is the most important attribute a WWE Superstar can have.

The Context

There are many traits the WWE looks for in a professional wrestler. Being a good wrestler alone is not enough. There are several intangible qualities that a performer needs to have in order to become a complete “ sports entertainer”. While you can teach someone how to wrestle to a certain extent, it is almost impossible to teach someone how to be charismatic. Charisma is an innate quality.

Also read: WWE News: Triple H won’t close the door on Kurt Angle’s in-ring return

The natural charisma in men like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, John Cena and Hulk Hogan cannot be taught. That’s why those men are legends in the business

The heart of the matter

It’s always an interesting conversation when talking about WWE hires. Triple H talked about the importance of charisma and the type of individual that caught his eye.

Charisma is king, and to me that’s what I look for more than anything. When we’re looking for talent we bring in a lot of great athletes; sometimes they’re in phenomenal shape, sometimes they kill the tryout environment, but we’re looking for charisma. Those are the people we’re looking for, because at the end of the day those are the people that can captivate a crowd and they can get you involved.

Video

Author’s Take

Triple H is the perfect person to talk about finding the right WWE superstar. Within the last two years, he’s recruited guys and girls like Nikki Cross, Finn Balor, Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Anderson and Gallows, as well as several other guys seen on the main roster and NXT. Remember, NXT is his baby. He’s done an incredible job of stacking NXT with talent, despite several key performers moving to the main roster.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com