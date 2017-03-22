WWE News: Triple H won't close the door on Kurt Angle's in-ring return

An in-ring WWE return for Kurt Angle isn't completely out of the question according to Triple H.

by Mike Diaz News 22 Mar 2017, 09:01 IST

What’s the story?

Former WWE Champion and TNA Champion Kurt Angle is finally joining the WWE Hall Of Fame as he will be inducted as a part of the 2017 class by John Cena. Angle recently met with Vince McMahon and stated that the chairman has ‘wonderful plans’ for him now that he has reunited with the company.

During a recent interview on The Cheap Heat podcast, however, Triple H wouldn’t rule out that those plans have anything to do with an in-ring return for Angle.

In case you didn’t know...

Angle welcomed John Cena to the WWE in his first match on the main roster when ‘The Leader Of The Cenation’ gave the former Olympic Gold medalist a run for his money in a great match, which the Olympic gold medalist ultimately won.

The heart of the matter

Here’s what Triple H had to say about the possibility of Kurt Angle returning to action in a WWE ring:

"Yeah. But I think that... we were very clear with Kurt, I've been very clear with Kurt in every conversation I've had on this topic. He did a lot of great things and then there's a lot of time under the table, comes with a lot of baggage, all those things. It just comes back down to 'let's get back together, let's see how it goes, if it goes well for you, if it goes well for us, and everything is great and then we see where it goes from there.' We're not going to say never. Kurt would have to go through a lot of physical requirements to be able to be allowed to perform in the ring, and I know that angers fans. That's us looking out for the well being of talent in general, whether they like that or dislike that, that's the facts."

What’s next?

It’s difficult to think that the WWE will allow Angle to wrestle for them until next year’s Wrestlemania. A role as the new General Manager of Monday Night RAW is certainly a possibility, as former GM Mick Foley has been written off of TV after Stephanie McMahon relieved him of his duties to open up yesterday’s (Mon. March 20, 2017) show.

Foley needs time off TV to recover from hip surgery and Angle would be a tremendous fan favourite to replace him.

Author’s take

If Angle does return to WE TV I expect it to be in a GM role on RAW. The stint would most likely be a brief one if Foley decides to resume his position after he has recovered from surgery or Angle could let the momentum from his induction die down before making a return early next year to hype one last match for himself at Wrestlemania 34.

