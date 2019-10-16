WWE News: Triple H to announce huge roster move tonight on FS1's WWE Backstage

Triple H will shake things up tonight on WWE Backstage.

While Stephanie McMahon acted as the emcee of the WWE Draft, it appears that her husband, Triple H, will make his presence felt tonight on WWE Backstage. It was reported yesterday before RAW that WWE might be making a "blockbuster trade" during the second night of the WWE Draft.

Nothing was announced during RAW, but WWE revealed today that Triple H will appear on WWE Backstage on FS1 to announce a huge post-draft trade. The show will commence immediately following the conclusion of the MLB American League Championship Series game between the Yankees and the Astros.

Switching things up so soon?

Depending on your opinion, you might feel that the roster moves that were made during the draft were perfectly fine. Some might disagree with how things went, but the lone certainty is that only a portion of fans and analysts felt that the draft was a huge success.

Since the move to FOX, WWE has been treating its proceedings like major league sports leagues do. One huge part of pro sports involves trades and it appears that a big trade is on the horizon for WWE.

There aren't specifics as to just who or how many stars could be involved in a trade, but WWE announced on Twitter that Triple H will be announcing "a major roster move" during WWE Backstage on FS1 later tonight.

BREAKING: @TripleH is set to announce a major roster move during a special preview of #WWEBackstage TONIGHT immediately following Game 3 of the ALCS on @FS1.https://t.co/WJ6GQjcIzX — WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2019

Who's on the move?

Since officials from both FOX and USA were involved in roster moves for the first-time ever, tonight's announcement may indicate a case of buyer's remorse from one of the networks. SmackDown is slated to have a more athletic feel to it. That means it should be more about the in-ring product rather than the soap opera-like storylines that have been used in the past. Think the current angle on RAW involving Rusev, Lana, and Bobby Lashley.

RAW is better suited for flushing out stars that are character-driven, so perhaps that is what is involved in the major roster move. Could The Fiend be heading back to Monday nights? Was that part of the reason for Seth Rollins burning down the Firefly Fun House? The draft was a bit of an experiment, so this move could be done to fix part of the experiment that wasn't received in the most positive fashion.

