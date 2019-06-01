WWE News: Triple H to make a serious announcement about future of WWE NXT UK

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 552 // 01 Jun 2019, 12:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H

What's the story?

During a conference call on Thursday, according to SportBible, former WWE Superstar and current WWE Executive Vice President of Talent revealed that there was an announcement coming up soon about the future of WWE NXT UK.

He expressed hopes of a huge announcement soon in the future, although he revealed that he would not be able to say more about it at the time.

In case you didn't know...

WWE NXT UK was started last year, and since then has managed to impress the viewing audience with the type of show they have put up on a regular basis.

The NXT UK brand made their Special debut earlier this year in January, where they had their first NXT Takeover in Blackpool, England.

Triple H has been integral to the development of NXT, transforming it into the product that we know today.

This revelation comes only days before the NXT Takeover: XXV PPV.

ALSO READ: Find out where, when, and how, to see NXT Takeover: XXV in the US, UK, & India

NXT Takeover: XXV will see several big matches on the 5-card pay-per-view, including an NXT Championship Match, NXT Women's Championship Match, and a Fatal Fourway Ladder Tag Team Match for the vacant NXT Tag Team Championships.

The heart of the matter

During the conference call, the former WWE Champion revealed that they would be putting out the announcement immediately after some things are finalised. While he did not reveal the nature of the announcement, he said that things were in motion and the announcement would be coming soon.

Advertisement

"When one piece moves the dominos fall so things have shifted down the line but we're hoping to have an announcement soon."

He admitted that he was hoping to make sure that each of WWE's product had their separate identities so as not to be confused for each other.

"It's been a unique experience for me to learn from so many of these men and women who come into this system from all various walks of life, it's not about them all coming from the same place and having the same journey."

He has certainly made sure to keep the product different so far.

What's next?

Triple H might make the announcement as soon as this NXT Takeover: XXV. The WWE Universe will have to wait until he decides the time is right to make the announcement.