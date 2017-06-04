WWE News: Triple H's reaction to X-Pac's arrest

Triple H had an interesting reaction to X-Pac's arrest. The two longtime friends had a conversation regarding the same.

Triple H (far right) had an intriguing reaction to X-Pac’s (center) arrest.

On a recent edition of his podcast, X-Pac opened up about his close friend Triple H’s reactions to the former’s highly-publicized arrest at LAX last month. The 44-year-old X-Pac revealed what he and Triple H spoke about and how the arrest may affect his current Legend’s contract with WWE, if at all.

X-Pac, whose real name is Sean Waltman, was arrested last month at the Los Angeles International Airport after being stopped and searched by the officials.

The airport officials allegedly found meth and marijuana in Waltman’s luggage, besides a certain amount of cash that they suspected he’d use to perhaps facilitate his plans to sell drugs overseas.

Nevertheless, in the days that followed, the law enforcement officials uncovered that what was initially identified as meth, were nothing more than yeast infection pills, and besides X-Pac claims to have a medical marijuana card that facilitates him to carry said marijuana for medical purposes.

The former DX mainstay has apparently been cleared of all charges. Besides, speaking to his co-host, X-Pac explained how Triple H reacted to his arrest:

“Paul (Triple H) just asked me, “Are you going to get ahead of this story?” It was hard. I let it get away from me for a day or so but I think I did a pretty good job.”

“I told Paul (Triple H), “Look, man, I understand if you gotta suspend me or do what you gotta do. I get it. I’m fine.” He (Triple H) said, “Just handle it. We’ll see how it plays out”---I think that was great and I am very grateful for that.”

Furthermore, X-Pac alluded to the fact that despite the whole fiasco was tough for him, he has now made sure that all is well between him and the WWE brass.

X-Pac presently performs on the independent professional wrestling circuit, more off making appearances rather than in-ring competition. Besides, he’s also signed with WWE on a Legend’s program.

X-Pac seems to have really taken control of the situation and with it his career as well. It’s great to see the legend emerge stronger and healthier from what could’ve been a dark situation for him and his family.