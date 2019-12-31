WWE News: Triple threat match for the RAW tag-team titles announced

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

The Viking Raiders

WWE have announced that The Viking Raiders will be defending their tag-team titles on Monday Night RAW next week. The OC (Luka Gallows and Karl Anderson) and The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) have been revealed as their opponents.

The Street Profits won their match against The OC and are now set to be involved in the triple threat match next week. The former NXT tag-team champions have the chance to grab their first gold on the main roster.

Reacting to their triple-threat match next week, Erik and Ivar said:

“Street Profits, OC, You can talk about us all you want but your victories and your trophies are worthless. This, this [The championship] is what matters. Next week, we don’t talk. We fight. Let the rain begin!”

The Viking Raiders won the tag-team gold back in October after beating the then tag-team champions, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. They have been the champions every since and have held the titles for over 75 days.

They have been defeating the two teams in Live Events and on RAW for the past few weeks, and will be the favourites to retain the title next week on the first RAW of 2020.