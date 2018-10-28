WWE News: Trish Stratus claims that fans have been wanting to see her in a dream match against top WWE talent

Trish Stratus will compete later today at Evolution

What's the story?

Ahead of the historic all women's Evolution pay-per-view, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus spoke with Cathy Kelly in a WWE roundtable interview, which also included former Raw Women's Champion Sasha Banks and Mae Young Classic finalist Toni Storm.

During the interview, Trish revealed that majority of the WWE Universe apparently wanted her to see in a one-on-one dream match against Sasha Banks.

In case you didn't know...

During the 25th Anniversary show of Monday Night Raw, 7-time WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus was acknowledged as one of the greatest female superstars in WWE history, alongside the likes of The Bella Twins, Lillian Garcia, Jacqueline, Michelle McCool, and several other notable names.

Six days later, Stratus, much to everyone's surprise, entered the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match as a surprise entry at #30 and eventually went on to score three eliminations in Nia Jax, Mickie James, and Natalya.

And, on the 18th of August, 2018, it was confirmed by the WWE that Trish Stratus would be making her return to in-ring competition for WWE at the first-ever all women's Evolution pay-per-view against former Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

However, that match was eventually changed to a tag team bout with Trish set to team up with fellow Hall of Famer Lita to face the team of Mickie James and Alicia Fox, who stepped in as a last minute replacement for an injured Alexa Bliss.

The heart of the matter

If you would recall, upon her entry into the first ever Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, former WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus had a short exchange with Sasha Banks during the match, in what was considered as one of the most memorable moments coming out from the historic first ever Women's Royal Rumble match in WWE history.

Stratus, while interacting with Cathy Kelly, noted that the chemistry between her and Sasha Banks was definitely incredible. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"You know what? We had that moment in the Rumble. Didn't really think that much about it, this moment is going to happen, there's lots of people in there. And this moment was like, 'Wow!' The chemistry, you felt the chemistry and sometimes you just have that 'je ne sais quoi,' that's French, you guys. [Laughs] ... Sometimes you get in there with somebody you don't know, 'when so-and-so and I get in the ring, it's just that thing,' right? I felt it, oh man, it was delicious to me."

In addition, Stratus also noted that whenever she takes part in fan conventions, fans constantly keep on telling her about a match against Sasha Banks and that's the biggest thing fans talk to her about.

"Even when I do appearances, that's all they say, people just want to see it. So, I don't know, it would be like 'legit stratusfaction.'"

What's next?

WWE Evolution takes place later today and will mark the in-ring return of Trish Stratus and Lita, who are set to team up with each other, as they get set to face-off against the duo of Mickie James and Lita.