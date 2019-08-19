WWE News: Trish Stratus confirms her in-ring future following SummerSlam

Gary Cassidy

Trish Stratus has said farewell

Trish Stratus has today bid farewell to the WWE Universe and confirmed that her match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam was initially planned to be a comeback match, but that it was actually her farewell match.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to her Instagram page to address speculation surrounding her in-ring future in WWE, stating that she "passed the torch" to Charlotte at SummerSlam, before giving Flair a ringing endorsement.

Don't call it a comeback...

Stratus said that she stepped into the ring for a comeback match, but slowly realised this was her farewell - which may seem surprising as her ring sharpness and stamina were absolutely incredible, with the veteran keeping up with her counterpart every step of the way and putting on arguably the best, if not one of the best matches of the night.

Trish said it was an "honour and a privilege" to step into the ring with Charlotte, calling her one of the very best of her era and a pro before complimenting the entire current roster of women who allowed her to "dip her toes" back into WWE.

The Hall of Famer was nostalgic in her post, reminiscing about her aims when she started out to break down barriers - something Stratus most definitely did - and the pioneer humbly stated that the current roster are doing everything she could have ever dreamed of, and that they'll take the women's division to new heights.

If we laid the platform, you all have built a frigging skyscraper!

We wish Trish Stratus all the very best in her retirement from in-ring competition.

If Trish were ever to return for one more match, who would you like to see her go up against? Let us know in the comments section below.