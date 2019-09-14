WWE News: Trish Stratus confirms next appearance for company

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 95 // 14 Sep 2019, 13:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Trish Stratus has confirmed her return to WWE

Trish Stratus has today confirmed that she will return to WWE on October 4th when SmackDown Live moves to FOX.

Stratus will help usher in a move to a new home, as the blue brand celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The WWE legend will be in great company joining fellow Hall of Famers Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Goldberg, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair and Sting.

Excited to be a part of #Smackdown to help usher in a new era on @FOXTV! https://t.co/FMf2trRgBz @WWE — Queen of Queens (@trishstratuscom) September 13, 2019

Stratus has recently confirmed her retirement from in-ring competition, bidding farewell to the WWE Universe following her match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, bowing out while stating that she "passed the torch" to Charlotte before giving Flair a ringing endorsement.

Don't call it a comeback...

Stratus' SmackDown appearance will likely be a one-off, having said that she originally stepped into the ring at SummerSlam believing the showdown would be her comeback match, but slowly realised it was her farewell - a surprise as the veteran keeping up with her counterpart every step of the way, putting on arguably the best match of the night.

Trish said it was an "honour and a privilege" to step into the ring with Charlotte, calling her one of the very best of her era and a pro before complimenting the entire current roster of women who allowed her to "dip her toes" back into WWE.

The Hall of Famer was nostalgic in her post, reminiscing about her aims when she started out to break down barriers - something Stratus most definitely did - and the pioneer humbly stated that the current roster are doing everything she could have ever dreamed of, and that they'll take the women's division to new heights.

Advertisement

If we laid the platform, you all have built a frigging skyscraper!

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!