WWE News: Trish Stratus set to face former Women's Champion at SummerSlam 2019

Trish Stratus

What's the story?

Trish Stratus is the most famous WWE Women's Division Superstar to enter the ring. She left WWE almost a decade ago. However, now, it appears that she is returning to WWE for her 'one last match'.

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live, Trish Stratus made her way out to Jerry 'The King' Lawler's 'King's Court'. There she was asked by The King whether she was going to be wrestling in 'one last match', to which Charlotte Flair made her way out to issue a challenge to Trish Stratus.

In case you didn't you know...

Trish Stratus came back to WWE after a long time. She was not a part of the RAW Reunion show either.

During her time in WWE, she won the WWE Women's Title seven times, a record she held until it was broken by Charlotte Flair. Charlotte is a nine-time WWE Women's Champion. However, recently, she has not been an on-screen talent for a while, only having occasional matches every now and then.

The heart of the matter

Trish Stratus is known for being a legend in the Women's Division for her time in WWE. Charlotte had a different opinon and claimed that she was the best female wrestler of any era.

Charlotte then challenged Trish to a match at SummerSlam, claiming that her excuse of having kids was a flimsy one and only proved that she did not have what it takes to be a WWE Superstar.

However, this was something that did not sit well with Trish. She told Charlotte that if she was to be the woman, she had to beat Trish first, thereby accepting the challenge.

What's next?

Trish Stratus will face Charlotte Flair at WWE SummerSlam 2019. This makes what is an already stacked card even more impressive.