×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Trish Stratus set to face former Women's Champion at SummerSlam 2019

Anirban Banerjee
OFFICIAL
News
382   //    31 Jul 2019, 07:07 IST

Trish Stratus
Trish Stratus

What's the story?

Trish Stratus is the most famous WWE Women's Division Superstar to enter the ring. She left WWE almost a decade ago. However, now, it appears that she is returning to WWE for her 'one last match'.

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live, Trish Stratus made her way out to Jerry 'The King' Lawler's 'King's Court'. There she was asked by The King whether she was going to be wrestling in 'one last match', to which Charlotte Flair made her way out to issue a challenge to Trish Stratus.

In case you didn't you know...

Trish Stratus came back to WWE after a long time. She was not a part of the RAW Reunion show either.

During her time in WWE, she won the WWE Women's Title seven times, a record she held until it was broken by Charlotte Flair. Charlotte is a nine-time WWE Women's Champion. However, recently, she has not been an on-screen talent for a while, only having occasional matches every now and then.

The heart of the matter

Trish Stratus is known for being a legend in the Women's Division for her time in WWE. Charlotte had a different opinon and claimed that she was the best female wrestler of any era.

Charlotte then challenged Trish to a match at SummerSlam, claiming that her excuse of having kids was a flimsy one and only proved that she did not have what it takes to be a WWE Superstar.

However, this was something that did not sit well with Trish. She told Charlotte that if she was to be the woman, she had to beat Trish first, thereby accepting the challenge.

What's next?

Trish Stratus will face Charlotte Flair at WWE SummerSlam 2019. This makes what is an already stacked card even more impressive.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Trish Stratus Charlotte Flair
Advertisement
WWE News: Trish Stratus to return to WWE, details on brand and date revealed
RELATED STORY
5 reasons Trish Stratus is reportedly coming back at WWE SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Charlotte Flair vs Trish Stratus must happen at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
3 fascinating things we could see on SmackDown Live this week: A dream feud, new tag team challengers - July 30th, 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE SummerSlam 2019: 3 reasons WWE is reportedly booking Trish Stratus vs Charlotte Flair at the PPV 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bayley wants to defend her title against Hall of Famer 
RELATED STORY
SmackDown Preview: WWE legend returns for SummerSlam match, Wyatt's next victim revealed?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Charlotte Flair set to face off against Hall of Famer at SummerSlam 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming episode (30 July 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 Surprises that could happen- SummerSlam match changed, Big return 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us