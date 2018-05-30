WWE News: Trish Stratus opens up about her WWE return

Trish Stratus opens up about her WWE return

What's the story?

Trish Stratus was one of the surprises in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match and the WWE Hall of Famer has finally opened up about how she found out she was going to be part of the match.

In case you didn't know...

Trish Stratus is still considered to be one of the most decorated female wrestlers of all time and a woman that inspired many of the current rosters to pursue a career in the squared circle.

The former seven-time Women's Champion retired from the company back in 2006, just weeks before her wedding, and over the past 12 years, she has started her own family.

Stratus has returned to the company a number of times since her retirement, but this year's Rumble match was the first time since she became a mother of two, since her daughter Madison only arrived last year.

The heart of the matter

Stratus was someone that the WWE Universe expected to be part of the Women's Royal Rumble since she is one of the biggest female legends in the history of the company, but it appears that Trish herself wasn't fully prepared for the opportunity.

The former Champion recently spoke with Niagra Falls Review, where she was able to reveal when she found out that she was making her return. (Transcript via PWMania)

“I got the word on Dec. 26 … I was eating a chocolate peanut butter ball. I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ I put the peanut butter ball down and said, ‘OK, let me talk to my family.’ I called a friend of mine in Toronto — whenever there’s a TV show or production that needs a ring, he’s the guy — and I said, ‘Can we get a ring set up? I might have an opportunity, and before I say yes to them, I have to make sure I can still do this.’"

Trish hasn't wrestled full time in more than a decade, but it appears that the star was able to slip back into the sport quite easily.

"Wrestling is like riding a bike, it really came quicker than I thought. My body definitely knows what to do. Was I little sore? Yes, absolutely. My body was like, ‘Why did you just throw yourself down from five feet up?’ My body was reminding me that’s not normal.”

What's next?

Women's Tag Team Championships could be in the works for WWE moving forward and it could be a fantastic reason for Trish and Lita to return and show that they've still got it.

