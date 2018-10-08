WWE News: Trish Stratus Talks About Current Superstars Using Her Moves

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 72 // 08 Oct 2018, 11:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What does Stratus think about these unique tributes?

What's the story?

Trish Stratus is only days away from making her in-ring comeback to face Alexa Bliss at WWE Evolution. She was interviewed by RAW Superstar Natalya as part of her weekly column in the Calgary Sun publication.

I would like to thank WrestleZone for the heads up. Stratus felt pretty humbled when she saw the current crop of talent using her timeless signature moves.

In case you didn't know...

At a time when women did not have as many opportunities as they do now, Trish Stratus and Lita paved the way with a string of extraordinary matches. Stratus is the most celebrated and accomplished superstar in WWE's women's division.

She was even a part of the proceedings at the first ever women's Royal Rumble match this year. She is slated to take on Alexa Bliss in a singles match at WWE Evolution later this month. Many comparisons have been made between the two women.

The heart of the matter

Stratus did not seem to mind the tributes to her from the current crop of talent:

I’ve seen some of my signature moves from today’s talent. I don’t blame them, as they are effective moves. Carmella does the Stratusphere, Liv Morgan does The MaTrish … but it’s Alexa Bliss’ in-ring presence that got people talking (and making comparisons). She has spoken about being a fan and studying my work and so it is humbling to see shades of Trish Stratus in her matches, which I think is what makes this matchup special.

Stratus also spoke about facing Alexa Bliss at WWE Evolution:

Proud. Honoured. Nervous. (But don’t tell Alexa Bliss that!). When we were competing in the so called ‘Golden Era’, we never could have imagined we’d be where we are today – an all-women’s pay-per-view. It’s amazing, as back then we felt accomplished just getting a match on a pay-per-view event, and here we are with an entire event devoted to us!

What's next?

The weeks leading up to Evolution should be quite special. I'm almost certain Trish Stratus may drop in for a visit or two. It remains to be seen what special plans Alexa Bliss may have up her sleeve, ahead of the huge pay-per-view.

What's your favourite memory of Trish Stratus? Do you think Bliss is the new Trish or does she have a long way to go?