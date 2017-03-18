WWE News: Twitter goes crazy as compromising photos and videos of Paige are leaked

The internet wrestling community reacted vehemently to the leak on social media.

Paige was the subject of much discussion and debate on Twitter

What’s the story?

WWE superstar Paige was the latest in a string of prominent celebrities to have certain private and compromising photographs and videos hacked and leaked onto the internet. These pictures were a hot topic of discussion on social media as her fans reacted with a range of emotions with regard to the controversial images and video content. Most expressed concern about her future with the company after being the victim of such a malicious attack.

In case you didn’t know...

Paige is the latest celebrity in a week that’s been targetted by online hackers, who previously posted several controversial pictures and videos of, Harry Potter actress, Emma Watson and renowned Hollywood superstar Amanda Seyfried. Paige’s leaked photographs and videos made their way to numerous file hosting sites within the span of just a few hours, making her a trending topic on Twitter.

The heart of the matter

While most of Paige’s fans were outraged by the leaked pictures and videos, several internet users used the opportunity to make memes and jokes about her predicament. She did receive solidarity from a vast majority of her supporters, including her very own mother.

There was speculation about whether Paige would be let go after the controversy, but users said that WWE would be hypocritical in doing so considering Tom Phillips and Seth Rollins got a free pass when their photographs had leaked on the internet. #IstandwithPaige was a hashtag that trended among those who were on Paige’s side after the controversy.

Isn't it funny how some ppl felt bad for Seth/Tom when their nudes got leaked but blame Paige/say she should be fired when hers get leaked — pelvis wesley (@vicofthevalley) March 17, 2017

It's a damn shame this is happening to Paige. If WWE fires her they're hypocrites for keeping Seth Rollins. #IStandWithPaige — P1 (@TheHeymanLegacy) March 17, 2017

The only photo of Paige that I care about #IStandWithPaige pic.twitter.com/c67cCjkRpq — Ben Harris (@BenGmHarris) March 17, 2017

The support for Paige will continue.

What's next?

All eyes are on the WWE right now to see how the company handles the situation. Paige is not the only WWE superstar incriminated in this scandal (New Day member Xavier Woods is part of a video too) and we are anxious to see how this whole scenario plays out. While Paige is not part of on-screen storylines in the company at this time, she is still signed to WWE as we speak.

Author's take

I believe that Paige’s situation in the company is intact because this is not the first instance of a WWE superstar being involved in a sex scandal. If the company does let Paige go as a result of this leak, it would look worse for them than it would for her. Paige is safe, for now.

