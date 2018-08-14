WWE News: Twitter Pays Tribute To Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart
It was confirmed a few hours ago that wrestling royalty Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart had passed away at the age of 63. Speculation was circulating on Twitter over the past few hours, but there was no official confirmation from WWE until around an hour ago.
Jim Neidhart is a former Tag Team Champion and the father of former Divas Champion Natalya, he is also said to have been one of the nicest and most down to earth former superstars, which could be why so many stars have already reacted to the sad news that he had passed away.
Jim's brother in law Bret Hart sent the following Tweet, just minutes after the news was confirmed by WWE.
NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo also shared his thoughts after he heard that the legend had passed away.
Former 16-time World Champion Ric Flair has also reacted to the sad news, along with a number of other former WWE stars.
Former WWE personality Eric Bischoff has also Tweeted out a tribute to Neidhart in the past few minutes.
Current WWE star Curt Hawkins has also Tweeted:
It was reported that Neidhart passed away this morning but it was only recently confirmed, no details have been released surrounding his cause of death but it is thought that they will be released in due cause.
It is also unknown as to whether or not Natalya will be part of Monday Night Raw tonight since the former Women's Champion hasn't been active on social media since the reports were confirmed but she is part of the storyline with Ronda Rousey heading into her Women's Championship match at SummerSlam.