WWE News: Twitter Pays Tribute To Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 Aug 2018, 02:24 IST

Many stars have paid tribute to Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart since it was confirmed that he had passed away

It was confirmed a few hours ago that wrestling royalty Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart had passed away at the age of 63. Speculation was circulating on Twitter over the past few hours, but there was no official confirmation from WWE until around an hour ago.

WWE is saddened to learn that Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart has passed away. https://t.co/Isxv3ElA3Y — WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2018

Jim Neidhart is a former Tag Team Champion and the father of former Divas Champion Natalya, he is also said to have been one of the nicest and most down to earth former superstars, which could be why so many stars have already reacted to the sad news that he had passed away.

Jim's brother in law Bret Hart sent the following Tweet, just minutes after the news was confirmed by WWE.

Stunned and saddened. I just don’t have the words right now. pic.twitter.com/fcO8Skuuhz — Bret Hart (@BretHart) August 13, 2018

NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo also shared his thoughts after he heard that the legend had passed away.

I'm not in the mood to write much. I just wanted to publically show my support for Ellie, Jenni, Muffy, @NatbyNature & @TJWilson I was honored to be allowed into the inner sanctum of the Hart family. Jim Neidhart always showed me love.🙏 #RIPAnvil — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) August 13, 2018

Former 16-time World Champion Ric Flair has also reacted to the sad news, along with a number of other former WWE stars.

My Good Friend Jim Neidhart, A World Class Athlete And A Man Among Men. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/JSmdpZ9YZ1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 13, 2018

RIP old friend. Jim Neidhart lived and loved our business. Nothing but love for you and your family. All love. pic.twitter.com/goeGkKbUPY — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) August 13, 2018

ONE OF MY OLDEST FRIENDS IN THE BUSINESS JIM NEIDHART. WE TRAVEL TOGETHER I LOVE HIM FOREVER LIKE A BROTHER. GOD BLESS FAMILY I NEVER FORGET YOU BUBBA. pic.twitter.com/lt1dE8QOvt — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 13, 2018

Saddened To Hear Jim Neidhart Has Passed. My Prayers Are With His Families. Guess God Needed An “Anvil” Angel RIP Jim🙏🏻 — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) August 13, 2018

Former WWE personality Eric Bischoff has also Tweeted out a tribute to Neidhart in the past few minutes.

Sad to hear about the passing of Jim Neidhart. Condolences to his family, friends and fans. Jim was an important part of the landscape during one of the most important periods in the industry. RIP Jim, — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 13, 2018

Current WWE star Curt Hawkins has also Tweeted:

RIP The Anvil https://t.co/mMwOW2smus — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) August 13, 2018

It was reported that Neidhart passed away this morning but it was only recently confirmed, no details have been released surrounding his cause of death but it is thought that they will be released in due cause.

It is also unknown as to whether or not Natalya will be part of Monday Night Raw tonight since the former Women's Champion hasn't been active on social media since the reports were confirmed but she is part of the storyline with Ronda Rousey heading into her Women's Championship match at SummerSlam.

Everyone's thoughts at Sportskeeda are with Natalya and the whole of the Hart Family at this sad time.