WWE News: Two championship matches announced for NXT TakeOver: Toronto

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
304   //    14 Jun 2019, 10:23 IST

Caption- Shayna Baszler vs Mia Yim
Caption- Shayna Baszler vs Mia Yim

What’s the story?

NXT concluded the latest edition of tapings for their upcoming show on the 13th of June from Full Sail and a couple of huge matches were announced for NXT TakeOver: Toronto. The NXT Women’s and Tag Team Championship matches are set to take place at the upcoming Network special on the 10th of August, as the superstars look to steal the show.

In case you didn’t know...

With the competition heating up now, WWE is looking to go big and take its shows to the next level. With SmackDown Live set to switch to Fox soon, it is looking to grow NXT as an even bigger brand and give it more recognition than it's getting now (though the Network ratings are already quite high). For that reason, more title matches will be introduced at the upcoming show, to be held in Canada later this year.

The heart of the matter

According to the reports from the TV tapings, Shayna Baszler will be defending her NXT Women’s Title at the event against Mia Yim, with the two women going strong against each other. They will really want to steal the show once again, with Yim being on a roll on NXT television in recent times.

On the other hand, with regards to the NXT Tag Team Championships, the newly-crowned holders The Street Profits will battle the Undisputed Era duo of Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish. The match was just made official and a contract was signed.

What next?

It is surely turning up to be a top-notch show and if these stars can steal the show with jaw-dropping performances, the fans would go berserk. The WWE has been the standard-setter for quite some time and with the likes of AEW coming in, it seems that NXT is trying to step-up a level too.

They have done well so far for themselves and let’s see what the response of the WWE Universe is, to these high profile matches now.

Also Read: Bully Ray takes a dig at Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse segment

Tags:
WWE NXT Shayna Baszler Bobby Fish
