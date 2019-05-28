×
WWE News: Two former Impact Wrestling Stars confirm they may sign with WWE this week

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.13K   //    28 May 2019, 23:37 IST

WWE is bolstering up the roster
WWE is bolstering up the roster

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling may pose a legitimate competition to WWE at the moment, but Vince McMahon's empire continues to be the dream company to work in for many independent wrestlers. 

WWE never stops hiring, and it seems the trend will continue as two former Impact Wrestling Superstars seemingly confirmed their arrival to WWE. 

Andrew Thornstowe and Luster The Legend, collectively known as Reno Scum (Socially Corrupt Underground Militia), could sign a WWE contract this week itself, as revealed by Thornstowe on his Twitter handle.

In case you didn't know...

The real-life best friends debuted for Global Force Wrestling (GFW) - the promotion helmed by Jeff Jarrett - in 2015 and were part of the GFW Tag Team Championship tournament. 

The duo lost to the Bollywood Boyz (The Singh Brothers) in the finals. Reno Scum also wrestled for Ring of Honor before making their Impact Wrestling debut in March 2017.

They would wrestle only a handful of matches for the promotion before being released due to inactivity after Thornstowe was sidelined as a result of a torn bicep injury. They did return to the company in March 2019 for a few matches before disappearing again.

The tag team currently ply their trade on the indie circuit and are Championship Wrestling from Hollywood's (CWFH) United World Tag Team Champions. 

The heart of the matter

In a bid to beat the dirt sheets, Thornstowe tweeted the following, pretty much confirming an impending WWE signing:

Jarrett, who currently works backstage in the WWE, knows the relatively unknown tag team really well from their time with GFW and could have been the one who coaxed the WWE to get them on board.

What's next?

Reno Scum may not be the most proficient tag team when it comes to the in-ring work, but Thornstowe and Legend are known to be adept at cutting engaging promos.

WWE already has a stacked tag team division with many talents being unused for varied reasons. However, there is room down at NXT before Reno Scum could potentially move up to the main roster. And yes, WWE would surely be giving them new names.

While nothing's confirmed yet, we expect an official announcement to come our way soon regarding the latest additions to the roster.

Tags:
Impact Wrestling Vince McMahon Jeff Jarrett
