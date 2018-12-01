×
WWE News: Two huge matches added to the TLC card 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
607   //    01 Dec 2018, 05:10 IST

The card is starting to look stacked!
The card is starting to look stacked!

What's the story?

WWE has once again utilized their Social Media following by announcing two huge matches for TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs ahead of this week's episode of Raw.

In case you didn't know...

Elias was attacked by Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre this past week on Raw, as was Finn Balor as it appeared that WWE's backup plan was a multi-man match, just in case Braun Strowman wasn't able to recover enough from surgery to return at TLC.

WWE also has Bray Wyatt waiting in the wings just in case he is needed to fill in for his former Wyatt Family teammate, but since Corbin's match has his General Manager duties riding on it as well as a future match for Strowman against Brock Lesnar, it appears that these two men need to go one-on-one in some shape or form.

The heart of the matter

Following the events of Monday Night Raw, WWE has announced that Drew McIntyre will go one-on-one with Finn Balor at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs, whilst Elias will be given the chance to exact some revenge when he takes on Bobby Lashley.

This means that there are a number of interesting matches already set to take place at next month's event including Ronda Rousey vs Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship, Becky Lynch vs Charlotte vs Asuka in the first ever Women's TLC match for the SmackDown Women's Championship and the WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. Seth Rollins will also defend his Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose in an eagerly anticipated match between the two former Shield members.

What's next?

TLC takes place on December 16th live from San Jose, California and with just over two weeks to go to the event, the card is looking stacked!

Do you think Finn Balor and Elias will be able to exact some revenge? Have your say in the comments section below...

