WWE News: Two huge matches and face-off segment announced for Raw next week

The Rowdy One will be on Raw next week as well.

Nikhil Bhaskar ANALYST News 05 Jun 2018, 13:27 IST

Rousey will look to win the Raw Women's Championship at MITB

What's the story?

WWE Raw came to us from the Toyota Centre in Houston, Texas this week and the show had its share of ups and downs. Opponents at Money in the Bank faced off throughout the show and the fans were witness to some good in-ring action.

Now, WWE have announced two huge matches and a face-off segment for next week's episode of Raw, which will be the go-home show before MITB. (Thanks to RingsideNews for the update)

In case you didn’t know…

The last few weeks of Raw and SmackDown saw a number of qualifying matches to determine the contenders for the Men's and Women's MITB Ladder match at the pay-per-view later this month.

This week, MITB opponents faced off in singles matches - Kevin Owens took on Finn Balor while Braun Strowman went head to head to Bobby Roode. For next week's episode of Raw, two Fatal-4-way matches between MITB competitors have been announced, along with another huge segment.

The heart of the matter

Next week's Raw will be the last stop for the Superstars of the red brand before MITB and will see more face-offs between the opponents at the PPV.

Two Fatal-4-way matches have been announced:

Finn Balor vs Braun Strowman vs Bobby Roode vs Kevin Owens

Alexa Bliss vs Natalya vs Sasha Banks vs Ember Moon

In addition, a face-to-face has been announced between the Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax and "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey. The two women almost came to a head on this past week's episode after Jax 'accidentally' injured Rousey's friend Natalya.

What's next?

Next week's Raw will emanate from Little Rock, Arizona on June 11th and will be the go-home show for MITB. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for Live updates and results.

At Money in the Bank, Jax will defend the Raw Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey. Including the two traditional MITB Ladder matches, there are a total of 10 matches scheduled for the show.

Who do you think will win next week? Let us know in the comments below.