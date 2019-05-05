WWE News: Two interesting matches announced for this week's SmackDown Live

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 423 // 05 May 2019, 19:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This week's SmackDown Live could be explosive

What's the story?

The build-up to Money in the Bank in just two weeks time has reached fever pitch, and it appears that it could continue this week on SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know

The participants for this year's Money in the Bank matches have now been announced, which means that the build-up to both the men and the women's annual ladder matches can now continue.

Mandy Rose, Bayley, Ember Moon and Carmella are all in the women's match for SmackDown Live competing against Raw's Dana Brooke, Natalya, Alexa Bliss and Naomi but before they step in the ring on May 19th, they have a score to settle with the women on SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

The penultimate episode of SmackDown Live ahead of Money in the Bank takes place on Tuesday night and includes some exciting matches as Bayley, Carmella and Ember Moon are expected to co-exist against Charlotte Flair, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose.

Deville chose to let Rose take her place in the Money in the Bank match, so it will be interesting to see if the former Absolution member will respond physically in any way to the fact that Rose has gained a number of opportunities ahead of her in recent months.

Another stand out match that has been announced for the show sees Ali take on Andrade as the two stars look set to put on a standout match for the SmackDown crowd ahead of their inclusion in the men's Money in the Bank match later this month.

What's next?

SmackDown Live takes place on Tuesday night and could see a number of interesting swerves ahead of Money in the Bank's final build up next week.

Do you think there will be any face or heel turns ahead of Money in the Bank? Have your say in the comments section below...