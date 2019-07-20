WWE News: Two matches advertised for Hell In A Cell 2019

Randy Orton defeated Jeff Hardy at Hell In A Cell 2018

What's the story?

WWE Hell In A Cell 2019 will take place in Sacramento, California on Sunday, October 6.

The arena where the show is due to be held, the Golden 1 Center, is advertising locally that Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton will be two of the featured matches.

In case you didn't know…

The Hell In A Cell pay-per-view has been an annual event on the WWE calendar since 2009.

As the name of the show suggests, the main storyline every year usually revolves around two Superstars settling a lengthy rivalry inside the confines of the steel structure.

In 2018, Randy Orton defeated Jeff Hardy in one of the most entertaining Hell In A Cell matches in recent memory, while Braun Strowman’s Money In The Bank cash-in match against Roman Reigns inside the cell ended in a No Contest after Brock Lesnar kicked down the door and caused a disqualification.

The 2018 event was also the first year that WWE changed the colour of the structure to red.

The heart of the matter

As always, WWE’s cards are subject to change, but Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre is currently being advertised as one of the matches that fans can expect to see at the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view later this year.

WWE is also advertising Rollins vs. McIntyre in a Universal Championship match at the MSG episode of Raw in September, so there is a strong possibility that the Hell In A Cell encounter could be for the title.

From the SmackDown Live side of the roster, the Golden 1 Center is promoting a WWE Championship match between Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton.

The two men are also expected to face each other at the upcoming SummerSlam event.

What's next?

Before attention turns to Hell In A Cell, WWE fans can look forward to SummerSlam on August 11 and Clash of Champions on September 15. The WWE Network-exclusive Smackville show is also due to air on July 27.