WWE News: Two RAW champions heading to UK for special live podcast

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins

You don't get to call yourself "the UK's biggest WWE fancast" without getting your hands on some pretty impressive guests. (Well, booking guests. Not literally getting your hands on... look, let's just keep going...)

This December, acclaimed wrestling podcast Gorilla Position will have two of the most impressive guests you can book on a show of this nature: WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Appearing at Indigo at the O2, the recently engaged WWE power couple will answer questions as well as participate in a Matt & Greet on December 11. So far, ticket pricing and availability have not been announced, but are expected to be soon.

You can listen to the announcement from Gorilla Position that provides all the current details below:

Of course, whether or not Lynch and Rollins are holding their respective championships come December 11 remains to be seen. Just this upcoming Sunday alone, at Clash of Champions, Rollins will be defending his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman, while Lynch has a title defense of her own against a returning Sasha Banks.

That doesn't even take into account the two PPVs set to take place between Clash of Champions and then.

Champions or not, it should be a fun winter evening in the UK, as Gorilla Position host James Delow knows how to get some great answers and stories out of his show guests. You can actually see a number of interviews he's conducted over the past few years on his YouTube page here.

