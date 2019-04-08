×
WWE News: Two shock title changes take place on the WrestleMania pre-show

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
News
518   //    08 Apr 2019, 05:08 IST

Titles change hands on the pre-show!
Titles change hands on the pre-show!

What's the story?

WrestleMania 35 hasn't even technically started yet as we're still in the two-hour pre-show but so far we've seen three matches take place and there has already been two huge title changes taking place.

In case you didn't know...

The mammoth two-hour pre-show had four matches on it, both the Women's and the Andre The Giant Battle Royale as well as the Raw Tag-Team Championship match between the Revival and Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins and the Cruiserweight Title match between Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese.

Carmella would go on to be the surprise winner of the Women's Battle Royale with everyone expecting Asuka or Lacey Evans beforehand, and Sarah Logan thinking she'd actually won during the match, only for Carmella to surprise her by still being in the match.

The heart of the matter

But what about those title matches?

Tony Nese and Buddy Murphy opened the show with an electric Cruiserweight Title match as always. The match saw Nese kick out of Murphy's Law and finish the champion off with the Running Nese to become the new Cruiserweight Champion in his hometown.

And we had more hometown winners in the Raw Tag-Team Title match as Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder managed to successfully end Hawkins' 269-match losing streak to overcome The Revival and claim the tag-team belts.

The night is still young and we've already had two title changes and two massive battle royal matches. WrestleMania season is wonderful!

What's next?

Congratulations to both Tony Nese and Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins on their respective title wins. I expect Nese will continue to be a babyface and will probably end up feuding with Mike Kanellis and Ryder and Hawkins will probably remain in a programme with The Revival.

Were you happy with these title changes? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Follow the Live Updates from WrestleMania 35 right here on Sportskeeda!


Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
