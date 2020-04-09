WWE News - Two Superstars had to 'change everything' hours before their WrestleMania 36 match

The plan for one of WrestleMania's biggest matches had to change at short notice

Edge's win over Randy Orton could have looked very different

WrestleMania 36

Edge revealed on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast that he and Randy Orton had to “change everything” just hours before they filmed their WrestleMania 36 Last Man Standing match.

The Hall of Famer said he initially had ideas of using a drone and going on rooftops, but they were unable to do that because of the sunlight outside during filming.

Asked if he was nervous about competing in his first one-on-one match in nine years, Edge told Graves that he did not have nerves but he was forced to adapt due to the last-minute changes they had to make.

“No, I really didn’t have any. We had a lot of things that we had to adapt around on top of doing it within the empty arena. The time that we filmed it didn’t coordinate with the ideas we had, so we find that out on the day, hours before, so we had to change everything. That’s truly what you saw, a forty-minute audible.”

WWE WrestleMania 36: Edge vs. Randy Orton

The much-anticipated match saw Edge defeat Randy Orton after hitting a Con-Chair-To on the 13-time WWE World Champion, who was unable to answer the referee’s 10-count.

It has since been revealed that the match lasted 36 minutes and 35 seconds, making it the second-longest match in the history of WrestleMania.