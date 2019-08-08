WWE News: Two top main roster stars have asked to go to NXT UK

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 // 08 Aug 2019, 23:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE NXT UK

What's the story?

WWE star and executive Triple H held an NXT Takeover Toronto media call today, and during the call, Triple H spoke on a number of topics, including the card for this Saturday's WWE Network special, the current state of the NXT brand, and more.

During the call, Triple H noted that numerous main roster stars have approached him about appearing on NXT brands, and specifically named Cesaro and Drew McIntyre as talents who have expressed an interest in NXT UK.

In case you didn't know...

The past couple years have seen numerous WWE main roster stars make sporadic and regular appearances on the NXT and NXT UK brands, with names such as Tyler Breeze and the recently returned Fandango becoming regular members of the NXT roster.

With regards to NXT UK, the brand has seen names such as Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Noam Dar, who were previously NXT and/or main roster stars, make the move to the NXT UK brand.

The heart of the matter...

During today's NXT Takeover Toronto media call, Triple H revealed that he's had main roster stars asking him to make appearances on NXT brands, and most recently, Cesaro and Drew McIntyre have expressed interest in NXT UK.

#NXTTakeOver Triple H says he always gets messages/calls from talents about going to different brands. Specifically mentioned Cesaro and Drew McIntyre with NXT UK — Andrew Thompson (@ADThompson__) August 8, 2019

What's next?

Cesaro seems like a talent who could thrive on the NXT UK brand, and it might help the budding brand to have a veteran name such as Cesaro competing with the young overseas talent roster.

Cesaro is a great hand on the WWE main roster, but with The Swiss Cyborg being used more to enhance talent than further his own singles career, a move to the NXT UK brand could be a great way for Cesaro to reach the top of a WWE brand.

As for Drew McIntyre, he is currently enjoying a solid run towards the top on Raw and SmackDown Live, so it doesn't appear likely he would ever make a full-time move to NXT UK.

Would you like to see McIntyre and Cesaro in NXT UK? Let us know in the comment section!