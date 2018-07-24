WWE News: Three WWE Hall of Famers confirmed for Evolution

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW ANALYST News 4.19K // 24 Jul 2018, 06:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

This is going to be huge!

What’s the story?

Well, after Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon and Triple H opened tonight's Raw by addressing almost the entire female roster and, with the men stood behind them on the stage, confirmed Evolution - the first ever all-female pay-per-view in WWE history.

While details about the event are flying around left, right and centre - one has sneaked under the radar. WWE has officially announced some of the talents that will be involved, and three huge names will return to WWE to be involved!

WWE.com confirmed that Trish Stratus and Lita will be involved, with Beth Phoenix also being confirmed by the commentary team on Raw.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumours and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know…

After a weekend of speculation, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon opened Raw by announcing WWE Evolution, the first ever all-women’s exclusive pay-per-view event taking place on Sunday, October 28th from NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York.

The event has been confirmed for live streaming from WWE Network, too, and will feature Women’s Championship Matches from Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, NXT and NXT UK, as well as the final of the Mae Young Classic 2018.

The heart of the matter

Well, Stephanie McMahon said in her announcement that no less than 50 women will appear during the pay-per-view, but WWE posted more details on the talent - and two huge names will be returning for the event.

WWE.com states:

Every woman on the roster will be on hand, including Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Carmella, Nia Jax and Asuka, as well as WWE Hall of Famers and Legends Trish Stratus, Lita and many more.

Over 50 WOMEN will be a part of @WWE's first-ever ALL-WOMEN pay-per-view event #WWEEvolution, emanating from @NYCBLive on Sunday, October 28! https://t.co/f3Uod2X8Lm — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2018

Needless to say, this will be huge - but with the addition of three of WWE's most influential and legendary women's wrestlers of all time, Evolution is one not to be missed.

It's not yet known if Lita, Trish Stratus or Beth Phoenix will compete in the ring, but you'd have to think they won't be the only returning Superstars either.

Corey Graves confirmed Beth Phoenix will be part of Evolution pic.twitter.com/zt5OgjhPXq — casey michael 🏳️‍🌈 (@ifyouseekcasey) July 24, 2018

This, coupled with the title defences - including the defence of the WWE NXT UK Women's Championship, a belt we haven't yet seen - has already built this event up to be monumental!

What’s next?

Stay tuned for more details on Evolution!

Catch the event live on WWE Network on Sunday, October 28th.

What would you like to see at Evolution? Let us know in the comments.