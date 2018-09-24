WWE News: Tye Dillinger In Heated Twitter War With Current Champion

Is this the setup for a big match?

What's the story?

Tye Dillinger hasn't really been a showcased performer on SmackDown Live. However, that could be changing as it seems like Tye Dillinger may challenge for the US Championship very soon.

“Pledge your allegiance”



**WARNING** Crazy person alert!



Sounds like someone needs to pledge a foot in your ass. https://t.co/IXAgxde46M — Dilly! Dilly! Dilly! (@WWEDillinger) September 23, 2018

Tye Dillinger retweeted a message from Shinsuke Nakamura and added a scathing message to it. It is clear that the two men could be building up to a program or at best, a match.

In case you didn't know...

Tye Dillinger was one of the superstars cast in an underdog role during his time in NXT. He went on to develop quite a connection with the NXT Universe, although it hasn't translated onto the main roster, really.

As for Shinsuke Nakamura, he's not been booked in a program of late. Even though he holds the United States Championship, he's not currently in a feud. His match against Rusev last week was just a device for Aiden English's heel turn and little more.

The heart of the matter

Wrestling Inc. predicts that it is possible, on the basis of the Tweet that we could see Dillinger and Nakamura mix it up in the ring, this week. If so, this could be a showcase match to give Dillinger some screen time and for Nakamura to kill time between feuds.

It does remain to be seen if Dillinger will be used in a bigger role than he is, at this moment. He has been shown as R-Truth's voice of reason in recent episodes, accompanying the veteran on various backstage skits. It will also be interesting to see where the Nakamerica angle with the US Champion is leading.

What's next?

Shinsuke Nakamura is not on the card at WWE Super Show-Down right now. The US title is not being defended at the massive pay-per-view event. It will be interesting to see if plans change in weeks ahead.