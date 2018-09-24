Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Tye Dillinger In Heated Twitter War With Current Champion

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
3.20K   //    24 Sep 2018, 09:15 IST

Now that is a really heated war of words
Is this the setup for a big match?

What's the story?

Tye Dillinger hasn't really been a showcased performer on SmackDown Live. However, that could be changing as it seems like Tye Dillinger may challenge for the US Championship very soon.

Tye Dillinger retweeted a message from Shinsuke Nakamura and added a scathing message to it. It is clear that the two men could be building up to a program or at best, a match.

In case you didn't know...

Tye Dillinger was one of the superstars cast in an underdog role during his time in NXT. He went on to develop quite a connection with the NXT Universe, although it hasn't translated onto the main roster, really.

As for Shinsuke Nakamura, he's not been booked in a program of late. Even though he holds the United States Championship, he's not currently in a feud. His match against Rusev last week was just a device for Aiden English's heel turn and little more.

The heart of the matter

Wrestling Inc. predicts that it is possible, on the basis of the Tweet that we could see Dillinger and Nakamura mix it up in the ring, this week. If so, this could be a showcase match to give Dillinger some screen time and for Nakamura to kill time between feuds.

It does remain to be seen if Dillinger will be used in a bigger role than he is, at this moment. He has been shown as R-Truth's voice of reason in recent episodes, accompanying the veteran on various backstage skits. It will also be interesting to see where the Nakamerica angle with the US Champion is leading.

What's next?

Shinsuke Nakamura is not on the card at WWE Super Show-Down right now. The US title is not being defended at the massive pay-per-view event. It will be interesting to see if plans change in weeks ahead.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Shinsuke Nakamura Tye Dillinger
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE Rumor Mill: Top SmackDown Live star reportedly...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paige In Heated Exchange With RAW Superstar On...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: WWE needs to push Tye Dillinger real quick
RELATED STORY
5 things that shouldn't have happened on SmackDown Live -...
RELATED STORY
5 Things You Should Know About Tye Dillinger
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Cedric Alexander and Tye Dillinger Apologise...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Fan favourite gets another shot at a top title
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars who are 35 years and over
RELATED STORY
3 potential storylines for Shinsuke Nakamura’s...
RELATED STORY
4 potential opponents who could face Shinsuke Nakamura next
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us