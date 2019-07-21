WWE News: Tyler Breeze suffers a graphic injury during NXT Live event [watch video]

Tyler Breeze

What's the story?

Tyler Breeze is a name synonymous with NXT. Even though he was promoted to the main roster in 2015, Breeze has again become a full-time member of the NXT roster.

While some other main roster Superstars also make appearances on NXT from time to time, Prince Pretty is officially an NXT Superstar now and takes part in not just the NXT TV tapings, but also the live shows.

It was on one such live show that Prince Pretty got busted open after receiving a devastating Superkick from NXT Superstar Dexter Lumis.

In case you didn't know...

Tyler Breeze was one of the most prominent NXT stars before he got called up in 2015. Unfortunately for Breeze, he failed to reach similar success on the main roster and soon faded into oblivion.

While Breeze did see his fair share of popularity in WWE as one half of Breezango - as a tag team - along with Fandango, an untimely injury to Fandango again put a halt to Breeze's main roster aspirations. It was announced that Breeze has joined NXT again in 2019.

The heart of the matter

Tyler Breeze is an extremely talented performer and a switch back to NXT has been good for him, as he has again regained relevancy.

A match against NXT newcomer Dexter Lumis, however, did not turn out exactly the way Prince Pretty would have hoped. While the injury does not seem serious, it certainly was a major blow that Breeze took, causing him to bleed during the match.

Check out the video here.

What's next?

Breeze has already given us great matches against the likes of Velveteen Dream and Roderick Strong on NXT and we certainly hope that there are more such matches to come in the future.

