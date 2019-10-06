WWE News: Tyson Fury sends video message to Braun Strowman ahead of RAW

Tyson Fury surprisingly appeared on SmackDown

Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury has confirmed that he has accepted WWE’s offer to have an open mic session on the October 7 episode of RAW in Bakersfield, California.

In a video message released via his boxing promoter, Frank Warren, Fury explained that he was at the premiere episode of SmackDown on FOX for his son’s eighth birthday.

He added that he will appear on the upcoming episode of RAW to address what happened with “big dosser” Braun Strowman during their confrontation at ringside on SmackDown.

“Hi, this is Tyson Fury, aka The Gypsy King. Last night, we attended WWE SmackDown for my son’s eighth birthday: me, as a lifelong WWE fan, and my son – it’s his favourite thing to do. We went there for his birthday. I was insulted in front of my whole family by Braun Strowman. It got a little bit heated and we saw what happened, so I’ve been invited to an open mic session on Monday Night RAW. I accept, I’ll be there, but if Braun Strowman doesn’t behave himself, he’ll get some of these hands, you big dosser.”

Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury: The story so far

One of the biggest talking points from WWE’s first SmackDown episode on FOX came after Braun Strowman teamed with Heavy Machinery and The Miz to defeat Dolph Ziggler, AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Robert Roode in an eight-man tag team match.

Towards the end of the match, Strowman had a staredown with Fury, who was sat in the front row, and taunted him by placing his hands in a fighting stance.

Moments later, “The Monster Among Men” launched Ziggler into Fury, making him lose his balance and fall back into his seat. This prompted the Brit to jump over the barricade at the end of the match, forcing several members of the security team to hold him back.

WWE later announced that they had offered Fury – one of the best trash-talkers in sports – some time on the microphone on the next episode of RAW, which he has now accepted.

