Roman Reigns had a few choice words for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and UFC President Dana White on RAW

UFC President Dana White has taken to social media to respond to the comments made regarding him by Roman Reigns.

The WWE’s “Big Dog” Roman Reigns took a shot at White during a promo segment on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Reverting back to the same, White is said to have had a rather intriguing comeback.

The WWE has lately been featuring a rivalry between reigning Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and number-1 contender Roman Reigns, as the most prominent feud on the RAW brand.

One of the biggest and most highlighted factors in the aforementioned feud is the portrayal of Lesnar as a bad champion, who refuses to defend his title in the WWE.

On the other hand, Reigns—who is legitimately regarded as one of the most consistent performers in the WWE—is being depicted as a babyface who time and again happens to come up short against the monster heel that is Lesnar.

It was on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW—one which served as the red brand’s go-home show for SummerSlam 2018—that Roman Reigns cut a fiery promo against his SummerSlam opponent.

Referencing the series of events that have transpired over the past several months, which has witnessed Brock Lesnar show up inside the UFC Octagon to promote a fight against Daniel Cormier, Reigns stated—

“And at SummerSlam, I’m taking my Universal Championship. And I’m gonna send Brock so far back into the UFC, he’s gonna find his head stuck in Dana White’s a**.”

The belief is that a key objective of Reigns’ aforementioned promo is to shed light upon Lesnar having time to show up in the UFC and meet Dana White, whilst refraining from fulfilling his WWE obligations on RAW.

In response to the promo cut by Reigns, Dana White responded by simply posting a video clip of the segment; stating—“LOL”

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is set to defend his title against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is scheduled to air from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

Lesnar is then expected to face reigning UFC Heavyweight and Light-Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier for the latter’s Heavyweight title—with their 5-round MMA fight taking place at a UFC PPV in early-2019.

