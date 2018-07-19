WWE News: UFC star Cain Velasquez trains at WWE Performance Center

Cain Velasquez has stepped into the squared circle

What's the story?

Well, we all know WWE loves adding a good crossover athlete to their ranks and, following the signing of UFC's Four Horsewomen and the immense success of Rousey and Baszler respectively, it looks like another may well be heading to the squared circle soon.

After he was spotted in the NXT crowd for tapings this week and filmed during Johnny Gargano's entrance, WWE.com have reported that the two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion and foe of Brock Lesnar attended the Performance Center for training.

In case you didn't know...

Cain Velasquez began his MMA career in 2006, competing for the Strikeforce promotion before debuting in UFC in 2008. Velasquez' biggest moment in UFC undoubtedly came when he defeated Brock Lesnar for the UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 121, and he's now a two-time Champion, defeating the man he lost the title to, Junior dos Santos, at UFC 155 in 2012.

His last UFC match was at UFC 200 in 2016, where he faced off against Travis Browne and won the match and, much like Browne - Ronda Rousey's husband - there has been a great deal of speculation about Velasquez transitioning to the squared circle.

Velasquez posted the following on Instagram earlier this year and was last night spotted in the NXT crowd.

The heart of the matter

WWE.com has today reported that Cain Velasquez trained at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, detailing exactly what the UFC star went through during his time.

Two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez stepped inside the ring to learn techniques under WWE PC coach Norman Smiley and participated in a session of DDP Yoga led by WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page. Velasquez also worked out in the WWE PC’s weight room and attended last night’s NXT tapings at Full Sail Live.

Velasquez could be on his way to WWE

The article also details Velasquez' famous win over Brock Lesnar inside the Octagon and speaks of his records, including the most knockouts and the highest significant strike percentage in the history of the heavyweight division.

WWE.com outlines the UFC icon as a lifelong fan of WWE and Mexican lucha libre, and reported on his praise for the athletes and atmosphere of the Performance Center.

“My experience here has been amazing. I’m just looking forward to being here and learning as much as I can. I’ve been a fan of the sport since I was a little kid, and now I get to participate in it.”

There are additional photos and a video of Cain Velasquez at the Performance Center here.

What's next?

Well, don't be surprised if Velasquez signs with WWE very soon! Fingers crossed we see Cain vs Brock in the squared circle.

What do you think about Cain Velasquez transitioning into professional wrestling? Let us know in the comments.