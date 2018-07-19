WWE News: UFC star ringside and filmed at NXT show

What's the story?

WWE have always been on the lookout for the best athletes in the world of sport - be it weightlifters, baseball or American football players, or mixed martial arts fighters.

Following the signing of UFC star Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, it seems like there could be another huge UFC star waiting in the wings to sign with the WWE.

Cain Velasquez was in the NXT arena this past week and he was even being filmed during Johnny Gargano's entrance.

Scoop #47: Cameras are videotaping Cain Velasquez during Gargano’s entrance pic.twitter.com/H0KMTMYK2v — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) July 19, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Velasquez began his MMA career in 2006, wrestling in the Strikeforce promotion, before making his UFC debut in 2008. He then went on to win the UFC Heavyweight championship twice, first beating Brock Lesnar in 2010 at UFC 121.

But he lost his first title defence against Junior dos Santos in 2011, before defeating dos Santos to win back the belt in 2012 at UFC 155.

His last UFC match was at UFC 200 in 2016, where he faced off against Travis Browne and won the match. Browne, Ronda Rousey's husband, recently revealed that he would also be keen in joining the WWE.

The heart of the matter

At the NXT show, Velasquez was present ringside and the cameras were trained on him when Gargano entered the ring. The UFC fighter, who is a close friend of UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, has previously hinted at wanting to join the WWE.

In an Instagram post earlier this year, Velasquez wrote, "I could feel at home here. Brock Lesnar, I wouldn't mind taking another belt from you".

What's next?

It seems like Velasquez is set to join the WWE and NXT, and possibly set-up a feud with Gargano. Or it may also be for a WWE Network special.