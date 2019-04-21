×
WWE News: Undertaker, Bret Hart, Ric Flair and several other WWE legends appearing at UK Convention 'For the Love of Wrestling' 

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
News
454   //    21 Apr 2019, 18:50 IST

Several WWE legends heading to the UK
Several WWE legends heading to the UK

What's the story?

This coming weekend several of WWE's finest ever Superstars descend on Liverpool, England to take part in Europe's biggest and newest wrestling convention, For the Love of Wrestling.

It is already set to be Undertaker's last appearance outside of the WWE as 'The Deadman' has signed a new deal. Meaning for fans in the UK, it could be the only time to ever see 'Taker in the flesh.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker didn't appear during WrestleMania but came on on the RAW after WrestleMania to lay waste to Elias, it was then revealed that he had allegedly signed a new deal with WWE. This unfortunately put 'The Deadman's appearance at Inside the Ropes in jeopardy, but did not affect his scheduled appearance at the For the Love of Wrestling Convention,.

The heart of the matter

The For the Love of Wrestling guys sent us the following press release,

The first Wrestling convention in Europe ever and guess what?! We have some MASSIVE name for you! Including Mark Calaway aka the Undertaker fresh from WrestleMania 35! Including another 24 other wrestlers flying in from all over the world to meet fans sign autographs, pose for photos and LIVE Q&As. Plus live wrestling from Future Shock Wrestling with legends vs the newbies. 
The world's biggest celebrity wrestling guests including wrestling hall of Famers Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Ted DiBiase, Booker! - https://www.fortheloveofwrestling.co.uk/guests 

As you can see, joining Undertaker, Ric Flair and Bret Hart are the likes of Chris Jericho, Jeff Jarrett, Christian, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Kevin Nash, Rob Van Dam, Scott Hall, Lita, Razor Ramon and more!

The convention also has an array of life-size replica props and sets for attendees to interact with, and will also be hosting some live wrestling courtesy of FutureShock wrestling, and so far 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan and WWE NXT UK's Zack Gibson are advertised for matches.

What's next?

The For the Love of Wrestling Convention takes place on April 27th - 28th. If you're lucky enough to be living in the UK and able to travel you should absolutely head over to this event, it might be the last time anyone in the UK gets to see Undertaker outside of WWE.

You can get your tickets to FTLOW convention here

