WWE News: The Undertaker gives Baron Corbin some valuable advice

Even a man this big knows to listen to The Undertaker

What’s the story?

On a recent episode of Talk is Jericho, Baron Corbin said that The Undertaker gave him some valuable feedback at the Performance Centre.

In case you didn’t know...

Corbin, a former player for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, has been marked for big things ever since he stepped foot in WWE. As his WrestleMania 32 appearance was also his main roster debut, he certainly spent a lot of time at the WWE performance centre, preparing. It was during those preparations that he got some solid advice from the Deadman himself

The heart of the matter

It turns out that Undertaker was also at the Performance Center, working to get himself into prime ring shape for his Hell In A Cell match against Shane McMahon. According to Corbin himself, talking to Chris Jericho in his Talk Is Jericho podcast, the Undertaker approached him about how he was selling the offence of his much smaller opponents. He was basically told, “never do that again.”

Essentially, Undertaker told Corbin he needs to play up his “big man” image and come across as more of a “monster”, similar to himself, Kane, and Big Show.

What’s next?

It’s obvious Corbin took the advice, as a little over a year later, he’s now in line for a WWE Championship opportunity – and that Money In The Bank contract all but guarantees that he’ll be holding that exact title before too long. We’ll have to wait and see, as he’s got one year in order to cash it in.

Author’s take

You don’t pull off a gimmick like Undertaker’s for over two decades without having a supernatural grasp of ring psychology. Corbin was more than wise to take his advice. Although if The Undertaker told me I was eating a sandwich incorrectly, you could bet your rear end I’d immediately find a new way to eat that sandwich.

