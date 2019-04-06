WWE News: Undertaker seems confirmed for WrestleMania appearance, spotted in New York (Photo)

The Undertaker looks like he will be at Mania

What's the story?

The Undertaker looks like he will be making an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 35 after all. The 'Deadman' was spotted in New York City earlier today, just days ahead of the Show of Shows.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker's last WWE appearances came at WWE Super Show-Down against Triple H and then a tag match at WWE Crowl Jewel where Undertaker teamed up with his brother Kane to face Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

The Undertaker has been discussed on the road to WrestleMania but most had suggested that the Deadman would skip Mania this year in favour of appearing in the Saudi Arabia show later this year in June. We aren't sure who The Undertaker will wrestle at the next Saudi Arabia show but it should be a short match.

One plan that has been suggested for Taker and makes a lot of sense, is Undertaker coming out to interrupt the performance of the lead musical act of WrestleMania - Elias.

The heart of the matter

According to rumors heading into WrestleMania, The Undertaker was not supposed to be at Mania this year but it looks like all those reports were wrong. Following reports that The Undertaker was confirmed to have been spotted in New York City, we now have a photo of the Deadman in the city ahead of WrestleMania.

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 takes place thisd Sundau from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Despite initial reprots that The Undertaker would not be there, it's not a total surprise seeing that Undertaker could be at WrestleMania. The most likely segment for The Deadman seems to be him interfering Elias during the latter's performance.

