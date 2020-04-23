You simply do not mess with the Undisputed Era

Velveteen Dream and Keith Lee were supposed to take on Undisputed Era's Adam Cole & Roderick Strong in tonight's main event of NXT.

During the match, Bobby Fish – who was asked to stay backstage by the referee – came out and that created a diversion. In the meantime, Damian Priest snuck up from behind and caught The Limitless One on the throat with a stick to incapacitate him.

It then became a one-sided affair with the Undisputed Era powering through the lone Velveteen Dream. However, out of nowhere, Dexter Lumis would turn up on the ring apron to replace the injured Lee. Lumis would eventually help The Vainglorious One take care of business as the latter pinned Adam Cole following a Purple Rainmaker.

Following the match, an irate Undisputed Era discussed the scenario backstage, complaining about the odds being stacked against them with Kyle O'Reilly not in presence. Strong would mention how Lumis, who wasn't even in the match, proved to be the ultimate difference-maker. Cole would then blurt out in anger:

"I don't know how many times I have to tell everybody. I am the greatest NXT Champion there has ever been. It's proof now, I'm the longest-reigning NXT Champion. And guess what? The reign is nowhere close to ending."

The NXT Champion would then pump up his stablemates, first telling Bobby Fish that he and O'Reilly will team up to take back the NXT Tag Team Championships. Then he turned his attention to Strong and told him that he'll beat up Keith Lee and take back the NXT North American Championship. Finally, he fired a warning at the entire NXT roster.

"I don't know how many times we have to say it. The Undisputed Era is not a faction, not a group, not a brotherhood to be messed with. Now we're angry. Now, not only are we gonna hammer home our point, we're going to end people in the process, literally end people. And that, that's undisputed."

Surprising turn of events on this week's NXT

Originally, Velveteen Dream was supposed to take on Finn Balor in this week's main event. However, prior to the show, it was advertised that The Prince had been involved in some locker room incident and was missing-in-action.

As Dream would take the center stage, Cole would come out to confront him but that was nothing but a ruse for Strong and Fish to attack The Vainglorious One from behind.

As the Undisputed Era pummeled down Velveteen Dream with the numbers' advantage, Keith Lee would come out of nowhere and simply overpower all Undisputed Era members to save Dream.

Keith Lee decided to get involved during this week's NXT

This incident, in addition to uncertainty regarding Balor's whereabouts, resulted in a tag team match being set up for the night and that's where Dexter Lumis turned up to spoil Cole and co. party. Only time will tell why Lumis decided to get involved, but Velveteen Dream may have found another ally in his bid for the NXT Championship.