WWE News: Undrafted Superstar is finally assigned to Monday Night Raw

Monday Night Raw just got a new superstar.

What's the story?

Several members of the WWE roster have moved to the Monday Night Raw brand over the past few weeks. However, one member of the WWE roster who was recently called up from NXT that was not assigned to a brand. That superstar was Nikki Cross. Nikki Cross is now listed on WWE.com as a part of the Monday Night Raw brand and competed on a minor Monday Night Raw show in Main Event.

In case you didn't know...

Nikki Cross made her NXT debut in the year 2016 as a part of SAnitY. She was clearly the most valuable player of the team and had standout performances against several women on the roster including Ruby Riott, Candice LeRae, Shayna Baszler, and Bianca Belair. Nikki Cross even challenged Asuka for the NXT Women's Championship in a show stealing Last Woman Standing Match.

It was announced that Nikki Cross will be making her main roster debut after the TLC pay per view last year in December 2018 alongside other former NXT superstars including EC3, Otis, Tucker, Lars Sullivan, and Lacey Evans. She made her debut in January in a winning effort in a tag team match alongside Bayley and Natalya against the Riott Squad. Since then, she faced Ruby Riott in a losing effort and has appeared in several backstage segments.

The heart of the matter

Unlike all of the other NXT call ups, Nikki Cross was not assigned a brand during the Superstar Shakeup. However, it can now be confirmed that Nikki Cross is a part of the Monday Night Raw roster. She is listed as a part of the Monday Night Raw roster on WWE.com.

Nikki Cross is now on the Raw roster.

Nikki Cross is listed on the Monday Night Raw roster alongside several other members of the Raw roster including Naomi, Natalya, and No Way Jose. She made her debut as a part of the Raw roster in a losing effort against Peyton Royce on a Monday Night Raw show in Main Event.

What's next?

Raw's women's division most certainly needed another big name more than SmackDown Live's women's division and it should be interesting to see how Nikki Cross fares on the red brand.