WWE News: Unexpected Superstar to manage Baron Corbin against Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is a four-time WrestleMania main-eventer

Four matches are being advertised for a WWE live event at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 26, including a street fight between Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin.

Interestingly, the arena’s website says Drake Maverick will accompany Corbin for the match, despite the two men not being allies in the current storyline on SmackDown.

The match card, which is subject to change, reads as follows:

Street fight: Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin (w/Drake Maverick)

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (w/Sami Zayn)

Lacey Evans vs. Bayley

Plus... appearances from many more Superstars

Baron Corbin and Drake Maverick’s WWE statuses

The December 6 episode of SmackDown saw Roman Reigns defeat Dolph Ziggler, only to find himself on the receiving end of an attack from both Ziggler and Baron Corbin, who covered “The Big Dog” in dog food after chaining him to a post at ringside.

The next televised in-ring encounter between Reigns and Corbin is set to take place on December 15 in a TLC match at the TLC pay-per-view.

Drake Maverick, meanwhile, has been involved in segments with Dana Brooke and Elias on the last two episodes of SmackDown. This week, Elias took out the 205 Live General Manager with his Drift Away finisher, allowing Brooke to place her foot over him to record an unofficial 1-2-3 pinfall victory.

