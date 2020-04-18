WWE News - Unique venue for Money in the Bank Ladder Matches confirmed

This year's MITB ladder match is going to get a unique and different take!

With the ongoing crisis due to COVID-19, there were speculations as to whether or not this year's Money in the Bank PPV event will occur. However, WWE had previously confirmed that this year's MITB will indeed take place on Sunday, May 10 but instead of the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland where it was originally supposed to emanate from, the event will take place at WWE's Global Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, it was revealed that both the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches will take place at the WWE Headquarters. Also, this year's edition is going to be a bit more interesting and unique as the company has revealed that the match will begin on the ground floor of the Headquarters but the briefcases which will contain the contracts for a world championship match, will be hanging from the roof of the corporate tower.

BREAKING: WWE Superstars will climb the corporate ladder at #MITB!



The match begins on the ground floor of WWE Headquarters but the briefcases will be hanging all the way up on the roof of the corporate tower! https://t.co/iGoIUggwzo pic.twitter.com/TqawawkBXs — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2020

The match that was invented by former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho, first took place in 2005 at WrestleMania 21 which was won by Edge. From 2010 onwards, the matches stopped being a part of WrestleManias and instead got its own PPV event.

Since then, the event has gone through a lot of changes. Initially, there were two matches - one for the Superstars of RAW and one for SmackDown. Gradually, a MITB match for the female Superstars was also introduced in 2017 which was won by Carmella.