WWE News: United States Champion Ricochet confirmed for dream match on RAW

There is no rest for the weary, especially if you're Champion

What's the story?

WWE Stomping Grounds is in the books and it was a pretty solid show from the company. One of the highlights that everyone's buzzing about is Ricochet dethroning Samoa Joe to become the brand new US Champion.

We all saw a little altercation between Ricochet and AJ Styles in the backstage area. Well, it turns out that the two of them will face off on RAW.

In case you didn't know...

I've actually had the pleasure of interviewing Ricochet back when he was in NXT and I happened to ask him whom he'd like to take on in a future WrestleMania match. Among the names he mentioned was one AJ Styles.

This was the quote:

I feel like me and Rey Mysterio could go out and put on a really, really crazy match. But then, someone like me and Randy Orton could also put on a really, really crazy match but in a different way. Or like me and AJ Styles could go out there and have a really crazy match. Roman Reigns. I don't know. Because there are a lot of different style matches that I like.

The heart of the matter

Shortly after his big win, Ricochet was in a photo shoot when he was confronted by AJ Styles and The Club. Styles informed Ricochet that he will see him on RAW.

Shortly after the same, WWE posted the following Tweet confirming their big non-title match:

This is a dream match in many ways for two performers from two different generations. Here is the description of the match, as posted on WWE.com:

Ricochet took full advantage of his first singles title opportunity by overcoming Samoa Joe to capture the esteemed United States Championship. Now that he’s titleholder, however, it is clear that he will have no shortage of challengers. Case in point, moments after AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson invited themselves into the new titleholder’s photoshoot, The Phenomenal One said he would see Ricochet on Raw. WWE.com has since learned that the two Superstars will, in fact, square off in a non-title match. Will Ricochet rise above? Will Styles end the celebration and set himself up with a future title opportunity? Will the defeated Samoa Joe play a role in the contest?

What's next?

From the description posted above, it is pretty clear that Samoa Joe won't be eliminated from the title picture. Instead, Ricochet will get to work closely with two seasoned veterans. The next few weeks on WWE RAW should be very interesting.