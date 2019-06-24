×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: United States Champion Ricochet confirmed for dream match on RAW

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
647   //    24 Jun 2019, 10:28 IST

There is no rest for the weary, especially if you're Champion
There is no rest for the weary, especially if you're Champion

What's the story?

WWE Stomping Grounds is in the books and it was a pretty solid show from the company. One of the highlights that everyone's buzzing about is Ricochet dethroning Samoa Joe to become the brand new US Champion.

We all saw a little altercation between Ricochet and AJ Styles in the backstage area. Well, it turns out that the two of them will face off on RAW.

In case you didn't know...

I've actually had the pleasure of interviewing Ricochet back when he was in NXT and I happened to ask him whom he'd like to take on in a future WrestleMania match. Among the names he mentioned was one AJ Styles.

This was the quote:

I feel like me and Rey Mysterio could go out and put on a really, really crazy match. But then, someone like me and Randy Orton could also put on a really, really crazy match but in a different way. Or like me and AJ Styles could go out there and have a really crazy match. Roman Reigns. I don't know. Because there are a lot of different style matches that I like.

The heart of the matter

Shortly after his big win, Ricochet was in a photo shoot when he was confronted by AJ Styles and The Club. Styles informed Ricochet that he will see him on RAW.

Shortly after the same, WWE posted the following Tweet confirming their big non-title match:

This is a dream match in many ways for two performers from two different generations. Here is the description of the match, as posted on WWE.com:

Advertisement
Ricochet took full advantage of his first singles title opportunity by overcoming Samoa Joe to capture the esteemed United States Championship. Now that he’s titleholder, however, it is clear that he will have no shortage of challengers. Case in point, moments after AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson invited themselves into the new titleholder’s photoshoot, The Phenomenal One said he would see Ricochet on Raw. WWE.com has since learned that the two Superstars will, in fact, square off in a non-title match. Will Ricochet rise above? Will Styles end the celebration and set himself up with a future title opportunity? Will the defeated Samoa Joe play a role in the contest?

What's next?

From the description posted above, it is pretty clear that Samoa Joe won't be eliminated from the title picture. Instead, Ricochet will get to work closely with two seasoned veterans. The next few weeks on WWE RAW should be very interesting.

Tags:
WWE Raw AJ Styles Ricochet WWE United States Championship
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Backstage details on how Cesaro reacted after Ricochet botch
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars that could become the new United States Champion if Rey Mysterio vacates the title
RELATED STORY
WWE News: No. 1 contender crowned for Samoa Joe's United States Championship at Stomping Grounds 
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW before Stomping Grounds: 5 Reasons why Ricochet is the No. 1 contender for the US Championship
RELATED STORY
3 Hilarious botches you missed this week on Raw (June 17th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 5 huge mistakes WWE made on this week’s episode (June 3, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Ricochet won the United States Championship at WWE Stomping Grounds 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 3 things WWE secretly told us in this week's episode 
RELATED STORY
WWE Stomping Grounds 2019: 5 Potential Finishes for Samoa Joe vs Ricochet - United States Championship
RELATED STORY
Superstar Shake-Up: 5 dream opponents for AJ Styles on WWE RAW 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us