WWE News: Universal Champion Seth Rollins reveals how his reign will differ from Lesnar's

Rollins will be a different champion from Lesnar

What's the story?

WrestleMania 35 is now in the rearview mirror and things are guaranteed to change in the year that follows. Cameras caught up with Universal Champion Seth Rollins following his big win, and he was asked how his reign will differ from Brock Lesnar's during a very special interview.

In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan and Alexa Bliss were flexing their pythons on the ramp, when Paul Heyman strode out, huffing and puffing. He informed the WWE Universe that he was offended that his client was not in the main event match and therefore, the Universal Championship match would begin the show.

A typical Brock Lesnar match followed with him dominating Seth Rollins from the word go. And then when it seemed like he had the match won, Rollins hit a massive low blow on Lesnar.

And lo and behold, we had a new Universal Champion at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

During the course of the interview, Cathy Kelley asked Seth Rollins his plans for the WWE Universal Championship. This is what he had to say:

My plan is to do what I said I was going to do when I told the world that I was going to beat Brock Lesnar and that's to go out every single week and be the champion that the WWE Universe deserves. And if that means defending the title every week, if that means defending it on every Live Event, every pay-per-view, it doesn't matter. I'm going to be there. All challengers are welcome.

Seth Rollins summed up his approach in just a few words:

I'm gonna be a fighting champion. I'm gonna be a champion that people deserve.

What's next?

A new season of Monday Night RAW begins in a few hours with Seth Rollins as Champion. How different will his reign be? Time will certainly reveal all.

