×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Universal Champion Seth Rollins reveals how his reign will differ from Lesnar's

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
736   //    08 Apr 2019, 18:04 IST

Rollins will be a different champion from Lesnar
Rollins will be a different champion from Lesnar

What's the story?

WrestleMania 35 is now in the rearview mirror and things are guaranteed to change in the year that follows. Cameras caught up with Universal Champion Seth Rollins following his big win, and he was asked how his reign will differ from Brock Lesnar's during a very special interview.

In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan and Alexa Bliss were flexing their pythons on the ramp, when Paul Heyman strode out, huffing and puffing. He informed the WWE Universe that he was offended that his client was not in the main event match and therefore, the Universal Championship match would begin the show.

A typical Brock Lesnar match followed with him dominating Seth Rollins from the word go. And then when it seemed like he had the match won, Rollins hit a massive low blow on Lesnar.

And lo and behold, we had a new Universal Champion at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

During the course of the interview, Cathy Kelley asked Seth Rollins his plans for the WWE Universal Championship. This is what he had to say:

My plan is to do what I said I was going to do when I told the world that I was going to beat Brock Lesnar and that's to go out every single week and be the champion that the WWE Universe deserves. And if that means defending the title every week, if that means defending it on every Live Event, every pay-per-view, it doesn't matter. I'm going to be there. All challengers are welcome.

Seth Rollins summed up his approach in just a few words:

I'm gonna be a fighting champion. I'm gonna be a champion that people deserve.

What's next?

A new season of Monday Night RAW begins in a few hours with Seth Rollins as Champion. How different will his reign be? Time will certainly reveal all.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Seth Rollins
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
3 potential feuds for Seth Rollins as the new Universal Champion
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins gives an interesting reason why he dyed his hair
RELATED STORY
Five things you should expect from Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins' rivalry
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE makes last-minute change to Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins on Raw 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Seth Rollins should win the Universal title
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Seth Rollins used the low blows on Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
WWE: 5 Things that will happen if Brock Lesnar loses the Universal Championship 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins injured, how long he's out for revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship Reign surpasses 434 Days
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35 News: Seth Rollins uses illegal move to become new Universal Champion
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us